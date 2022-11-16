MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) announced the distribution of grants to area nonprofits coinciding with National Community Foundation week.

Awards total More than $140,000 for local arts and cultural organizations in Monongalia County. A total of 29 nonprofits received grant funding in North Central West Virginia to continue their missions in the communities they serve.

“Every nonprofit that we are awarding tonight is doing such important work in the community, and it really is so different, it varies quite a bit which is what is really exciting about this ceremony this evening because we give each nonprofit an opportunity to tell the audience two to three minutes about their nonprofit,” said Patty Showers Ryan, President of Your Community Foundation. “And what we start to see are a lot of relationships and collaboration happen from the networking.”

Each nonprofit had to apply online through the Your Community Foundation competitive grant application process. Foundation volunteers reviewed each application and made recommendations to the board of directors for approval of the applicant.

“Really the heart of the community is these types of organizations that come out and support the communities and support their causes. And it’s just a tremendous opportunity for YCF to be able to provide to those missions they individually have as a group to continue those missions,” said Martin Howe, Your Community Foundation Chairperson.

Funds for the grants are donated to Your Community Foundation through individuals and businesses in the communities that are philanthropists and what to be part of a larger group giving back. Your Community Foundation has the job of managing the funds and providing office work so that charitable giving is more fun for the one who is donating and getting them involved in the community.

“We have a $1,000,000 match campaign that we are currently running through the end of the year. And we are just out hoping that the community that the community understands what it is about for the $1,000,000 match. And We encourage the community to step up and support YCF’s campaign as we move forward,” Howe said.

The $1,000,000 match came from an anonymous donor that supports the Your Community Foundation mission. Officials with Your Community Foundation said the match will help the five-county region that they serve.