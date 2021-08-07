‘& Yoga’ studio holds grand opening in Morgantown

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new yoga studio celebrated its grand opening in Morgantown. “& Yoga” offered free yoga classes on Saturday in their new studio.

The name “& Yoga” was inspired by how active people are in their lives. Owners Loren and Erica Metzner said their space is all about bringing everything else in life together and – do yoga.

Erica said they picked the location to root people to Morgantown because it is such a great place to live.

Free yoga class for ‘& Yoga’s’ grand opening

“I grew up in West Virginia,” Loren said. “We love West Virginia. We will be here forever and there’s a lot of amazing people doing amazing things and we’re just trying to create a community of amazing people just sharing their activities and hopefully sweating and doing some yoga as well.”

Over 100 community members attended the free classes to enjoy all the benefits yoga has to offer.

“I think being flexible and strong especially as you get older is very important and I think it (yoga) provides both flexibility and strength a lot of core things like that” Loren said.

“A lot of mindfulness too just being present and learning to quiet your mind and a lot of chaos of life,” Erica added.

“& Yoga” is in Suncrest Township Plaza in Morgantown and offers classes for anyone from beginners to experts.