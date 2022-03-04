MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A nationwide mountain bike program is coming to Morgantown.

A Little Bella biking (Little Bellas)

Little Bellas Mountain Bike Program helps teach girls, ages 7 to 13, cycling. Mentors of the program teach riders the importance of teamwork, goal setting, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Little Bellas is all about growing friendships and confidence both on and off the bike,” Rachelle Thorne, the program leader said. “We have an amazing group of women mentors from the community that are excited to get these girls out on bikes, playing games and exploring trails. Personally, riding has played an important role in my life, and I’m so happy to help bring this program to Morgantown and share my love for mountain biking with these girls.”

Little Bellas has been teaching girls to ride for nearly 15 years. The lessons are offered in 22 states. Morgantown is the only location the program is currently offered in West Virginia.

Little Bellas Morgantown takes place from March 31 through May 19 and has space for up to 21 girls, ages 7 to 13. The sessions take place each Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Coopers Rock State Forest. An inaugural price of $199 for the 8-week program includes mentoring, games, activities, as well as a Little Bellas jersey, goodie bag, snacks and party. Registration can be found here.