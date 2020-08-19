Your Community Foundation is accepting non-profit grant applications

UPDATE (AUGUST 20, 2020 4:50 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for four distinct grant programs.

This is according to YCF President Patty Showers Ryan, who said that non-profit organizations can apply online through the YCF website.

“We’re so happy to be able to offer four different types of grant funds to North Central West Virginia and it’s important to note that these grant funds are available because of local donors who have made generous gifts to support their community,” Ryan said. “These grant funds will be made available, the application is due by Sept. 18 and we will review the grant applications and make some decisions and announcements in November.”

The four distinct grants that organizations can apply for are below:

Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund

The Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund accepts applications from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations or public institutions, including public schools, operating in Taylor County, West Virginia. Awards of up to $500 will be made.

Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia

The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, a component fund of YCF, accepts grant applications from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties, which address one or more of the following needs of women and/or girls: Increasing life skills of women and girls through education, economic empowerment, physical and mental health, and strategies for prevention of violence and crime; encouraging the healthy development of girls; and promoting gender equity in the community. Awards of up to $3,000 will be made.

YCF Community Grants

Applications are accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations or public institutions in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties. While most YCF funds established by donors are designated for specific nonprofit organizations, a limited amount of funding is available through the YCF Community Grants program.

Emergency Impact Fund Grants

Grants of up to $2,500 are made to nonprofits addressing the most critical community needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations providing human services in the five-county region served by YCF (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties) are eligible to apply.

According to the release, Emergency Impact Fund Grants must be used for unanticipated, additional expenses related to COVID-19. The following emergency needs are currently being considered for funding: food, shelter, and other basic needs. Applications are reviewed every two weeks, and grants will be made as long as funds are available. Organizations that have already received emergency funding are eligible to reapply after expending the previous award.

“We encourage all applicants to reach out to us before they take the time to write an application,” Ryan said. “As you can imagine, our requests are always greater than the amount of money that we have available. The donations that we have available for our grants are from our local community of donors, but they are limited. We want to make sure that the nonprofits talk with us first and we make sure that we make good use of their time. If they are going to fill out an application, then we want to make sure that there are funds available for them.”

Nonprofits can call YCF’s office at (304) 296-3433 or visit YCF’s website to learn more.

If there are people who are interested in contributing to the grant funds, Ryan said, they can do easily do so. They can make those gifts out to YCF and specify the fund that they would like to support. Plus, they will receive a gift receipt for their tax deduction from YCF, she said.