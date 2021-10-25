You’ve Been Parton’ed: Women United kick off awareness, fundraising campaign for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

She’s been Parton’ed! Erinn Casazza of Morgantown was surprised to find a yard full of Dolly Partons as part of Women United’s “You’ve Been Parton’ed” campaign. The campaign is focused on raising awareness of the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children ages birth to 5.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you wake up and think you see that a Dolly Parton party has taken place in your yard, you’re not dreaming. You’ve been “Parton’ed.”

Women United, an affinity group of the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, is bringing the iconic celebrity to yards throughout Monongalia County to raise awareness for the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL). The Imagination Library provides free books to more than 2,600 children in the area.

According to the Co-chair of Women United Tina Spangler, the You’ve Been Parton’ed campaign works much like the congratulatory pop-up cards you see in yards or flocks of flamingos that have made their way around town. Individuals can purchase a party of Dolly Partons to be delivered to a specified location where the party will last for 24 hours. The signs then move on to the next lucky home. Participants also can pay to have the party picked up, “Parton” someone else, buy insurance to avoid being Parton’ed, find out who Parton’ed them or purchase a Dolly keepsake.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is such an amazing resource to encourage reading and enhance literacy for children throughout the world,” said Sabrina Cave, co-chair of Women United. “We wanted to raise awareness in our local community so that we can expand this important program and be able to provide even more free books to area children. This campaign is a unique and fun way to do that, while also showcasing the women behind this incredible program.”

Spangler said DPIL is “dedicated to inspiring” children to read. Currently, the nonprofit reaches more than 2,600 kids in the area.

She said the goal is “to really promote the love of reading and the education and how important is for literacy”.

DPIL launched in Monongalia County on May 2018 and is available to any child from birth to 5 with a Monongalia County address. Women United, a group of more than 300 local women, is focused on ensuring all children are prepared for school and given the tools to succeed in life. The group supports educational programming, including DPIL, through fundraising efforts, including the popular Power of the Purse event. The cost per child is $25 a year or $125 to sponsor a child throughout five years of eligibility.

She’s been Parton’ed! Erinn Casazza of Morgantown was surprised to find a yard full of Dolly Partons as part of Women United’s “You’ve Been Parton’ed” campaign. The campaign is focused on raising awareness of the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children ages birth to 5.

The campaign will run from Oct. 25-Nov. 19. To “Parton” someone or to learn more about how you can support DPIL, visit the “You’ve Been Parton’ed” website.

Individuals also can support the campaign by texting “PARTON” to 41444.

“From there, the mobile calls pop up and allows you to fill in your information, select whether or not you want to pardon someone,” Spangler said. “Or, if you just received the flock of Dollies, you would go there as well and you can enter someone’s address and a specific somewhere to leave them and the party will party for 24 hours until the next person parties on. So, that is the way that it works and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children ages birth to 5, through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Republic of Ireland. Since its inception, more than 1.8 million children have received books through the library.