MonPower hosts annual Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Competition

Fairmont, W.Va.- Mon Power is holding its annual Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Competition and is inviting customers to show off their brightest outdoor holiday light displays for a chance to win a weekly prize.

Participants must be 18 years old and a MonPower customer. Complete contest rules are available on the MonPower Facebook page.

You can submit your picture or video for the contest on their Facebook page as well.

One entry will be picked each week until Friday, December 20. The winners will be randomly selected to receive a $100 Amazon gift card and their photo or video will be shared on the MonPower Facebook page.