More good news for Corridor H project with $100 Million federal grant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – For the second time in a week, there’s good news for the future of the Corridor H project.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao was in West Virginia Wednesday night at an event with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R). At the event, Senator Capito and Secretary Chao announcing a $100 million federal grant that will support the construction of Corridor H.

The funding, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) program to the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, will go toward the completion of an interchange at the junction of Corridor H and WV-72, along with 4.6 miles of roadway and a bridge that will span the Cheat River.

Capito and Chao each issued statements following the announcement:

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

“Completing Corridor H will significantly benefit West Virginia in so many important ways, from improving safety for families and individuals and making it easier for residents and visitors get across our state to driving economic growth, development, and investment,” Senator Capito said. “I’ve made this project a top priority for years and have worked directly with Secretary Chao and other leaders to secure the funding to make it happen, which is why I’m even more excited to join her to announce it today. I will continue working with the administrator, our local and state officials here at home, and leaders from the private sector to advance projects like Corridor H that have the potential to make a big and positive difference in West Virginia.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao:

“The Department has awarded $100 million to West Virginia for the Appalachian Development Highway System, to construct the WV-72 and US-219 interchange near Hambleton, including the Cheat River Bridge in the Monongahela National Forest,” Secretary Chao said.

Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced the awarding of a $175 million contract to build a section of Corridor H between Kerens in Randolph County and Parsons in Tucker County.