More snow for north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A winter weather advisory has been issued from 7 AM Sunday morning to 7 PM Sunday evening for Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Pleasants, Wood and Ritchie counties and until 1 AM Monday morning for Grant, and Garrett counties.

Snow showers are expected to begin moving into the northwestern regions of our area around 9 AM Sunday and become widespread after noon.

The snow is expected to last through the evening hours and produce anywhere from a tenth of an inch up to 3 inches in higher elevations.

The largest concern with this system are the road conditions. Roads that have not been treated are expected to freeze over and become very slick as we head into the evening hours and overnight on Sunday. Slow down and use extra caution if you have to travel during this time.

