More than 1,300 new West Virginia businesses registered in February 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,306 new businesses statewide during February 2021, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Officials explained that Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 16 new businesses, a 2.56% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division reported that Wyoming, Calhoun, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 14 new business entities were registered in Wyoming County in February 2021. In Calhoun County, five businesses registered. Monroe County saw 10 new business registrations, and Pocahontas County registered 13 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,384 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from Mar. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021.

Summers County led all 55 counties with a 16.55% growth for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit the Business Statistics Database.

Additionally, while all West Virginia Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests.

In early October, the office announced its new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.