Morgantown Area Partnership helping make sure local businesses are supported during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Partnership (MAP), a business organization, which focuses on wealth growth for all entities in Monongalia County is working toward helping struggling local businesses and people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

MAP president and chief executive officer Russell Rogerson said the precautions that healthcare professionals are recommending are merited and cannot be minimalized, but at the same time, local people should not forget to support their local industries if possible.

“Please don’t forget about your local business,” Rogerson said. “It’s important, it’s very important for us to make sure that when we are buying, when we do need something, if we do want to eat out to continue to keep spending our dollars locally and support each other.”

Rogerson said the organization is deeply concerned about helping local businesses and currently, they are in information mode. By that he means gathering up information, letting people know what restaurants and shops are open as well as educating themselves so they can best help those in need.

“Understand that as a community, we work together,” Rogerson said. “I think that this is an opportunity for us to pay attention to our neighbors, to our businesses, if we all pitch in and work together I’m comfortable and confident that we will come out of this stronger. This is a very necessary step for us the distancing, social distancing, which lowers the number of folks (infected)–I would ask everybody to participate in that but also understand at the same time that we want to have a very good and healthy economy coming out of this thing.”

MAP is making information available for businesses and concerned citizens through their website.

One of the things business owners can learn, Rogerson said, is that the Small Business Administration has recently announced that it will make loans available for small business owners.

Right now MAP is just gathering pieces of information like that and trying to work on a long term strategy about how they can drive value to local business owners and citizens and provide them with the level of assistance required to help get them through these trying times Rogerson said.

One of the things that the organization is trying to do now, Rogerson said, is to help people find jobs who are temporarily or permanently laid off. One of those job opportunities lies in the national 2020 census so they will be promoting that.

“They’re looking for people,” Rogerson said. “They’ve had trouble hiring people to do the census work, so that may be a very viable option for someone who is laid off and their business is temporarily closed. They’re paying 20 dollars an hour so it’s a good wage, it’s good work, it’s important all the way around. You’ll see us promoting things like those opportunities as well.”

Rogerson encourages the public to keep checking on their website to see what information and resources MAP can provide them.