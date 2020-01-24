Morgantown Area Partnership hosts inaugural dinner to celebrate partnership

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Partnership hosts inaugural dinner at the Waterfront Marriott in Morgantown.

The Partnership is a coordinated alliance between The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Monongalia County Development Authority, Morgantown Area Economic Partnership and Campus Neighborhoods Revitalization Corporation, all working together to enhance the community as a destination to live, work and play.

“You have to have the right ingredients to grow a community and we certainly have it here and my job is to help leverage those great assets into growing even more,” said Russ Rogerson, President and CEO of Morgantown Area Partnership.

There were more than 700 people in attendance and during the dinner the Partnership also revealed its new logo.