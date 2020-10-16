Morgantown Art Association hosts All Member Show with dozens of submissions

Winners and honorable mentions placed in the window

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Art Association’s October exhibit is the “All Member Show,” which features 47 submissions of art.

Penelyn Van Orange judged the pieces from Appalachian Gallery, and the works will be up from Oct. 13 – Nov. 3. Sandy Smith, a volunteer at Morgantown Art Association, said the exhibit is impressive and encouraged the public to stop by.

“I think this is one of the best shows we’ve had,” Smith said. “The artwork is lovely; there’s’ a nice variety of watercolors, oil paints, photography, different kinds of art. I think it’s a very impressive show. It’s one of the best I’ve seen here.”

Smith (left) and other volunteers browsing the exhibit

Smith is also a watercolorist and submitted two paintings to the gallery. She said even in the time of COVID-19, art still has relevance.

“I think it’s really important,” Smith said. “It’s been important to me. I think it’s kind of been the thing that — well, I’ve stayed at home a lot, so it’s the thing that has kept me sane and entertained me daily. Plus, I’ve sold a few paintings, which is kind of fun too.”



Art on display at the exhibition

The exhibit is at Morgantown Art Association Gallery in the Mountaineer Mall on Greenbag Road. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 304-291-5900 or visit the website, Facebook, or Instagram pages.

“I just hope people will want to come in and look at our artwork here,” Smith said. “They might find a real treasure here that they’re not expecting to find: nice presents for people, nice little gifts, real artwork they might appreciate.”