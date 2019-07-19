Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Morgantown awarded most educated city in West Virginia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown has won the 2019 Most Educated City Award in West Virginia from Insurify.

Data scientists attempted to find the communities with the highest level of educational attainment in each of the 50 states.

According to Insurify, to determine which city is the most educated in each state, the research team used the educational data reported by drivers who submitted over 1.6 million car insurance applications.

An education score was determined using a proprietary scoring algorithm that incorporated the educational history and performance of each driver or the GPA of current students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News