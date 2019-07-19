Morgantown awarded most educated city in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown has won the 2019 Most Educated City Award in West Virginia from Insurify.

Data scientists attempted to find the communities with the highest level of educational attainment in each of the 50 states.

According to Insurify, to determine which city is the most educated in each state, the research team used the educational data reported by drivers who submitted over 1.6 million car insurance applications.

An education score was determined using a proprietary scoring algorithm that incorporated the educational history and performance of each driver or the GPA of current students.