Morgantown city council passes resolution to resettle refugees

MORGANTOWN, W.V.a. – The Morgantown City Council voted to pass a resolution agreeing to resettle refugees in the city.

The resolution was introduced by the Catholic Charities of West Virginia the only organization in the state that helps to resettle refugees. This was according to the Mayor William Kawecki who said he saw it as a positive that they had passed the resolution.

“I think what we’ve done is reaffirmed that we are an inclusive community, that we welcome all people, and that we very much appreciate the idea of being capable of making our own decisions,” Kawecki said.

The resolution was necessary because President Trump passed an executive order giving state and local governments the power to decide whether or not to accept refugees. West Virginia decided to accept refugees and leave it to local communities to decide whether or not they wanted to do so.

The state requires that refugees have a tie to the community, they have to know somebody before they are resettled. Currently, Morgantown has five refugees, resettled in the last three years, all hailing from Uganda. The mayor said the city appreciates their contributions and that they really want to make resettlement available to others also.

“I don’t know if we could welcome more people than we’re already welcoming,” Kawecki said. “We layout the carpet and people come as they need to and we’re quite happy to help where we can.”