Morgantown Energy Associates set to partially shutdown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Morgantown Energy Associates may be coming off the city’s power grid because the plant is set for deactivation in January 2020.

12 News reached out to the parent company Starwood Energy, which is based in Connecticut but has yet to receive a response.

The plant, which was built in 1991 and opened in ’92, is coal-powered. MEA is not a direct utility, meaning they sell their electricity to Mon Power, which in turn serves as the utility for Morgantown and surrounding areas.

The plant is expected to continue serving WVU’s two main campuses by providing steam heat.