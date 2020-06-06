Morgantown Farmer’s Market allowing walkthroughs again

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Farmer’s Market has returned to being a walkthrough market as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Market Manager Ayron Walker said they reopened in May, but only as a drive-thru market. As of June, Walker said, they are allowed to open the market as a walkthrough area, which is how it normally operates, but they’re only allowed to have 100 people inside the barricade at a time, not including vendors.

“The drive-thru market was awesome and I’m so glad that we were able to do that and provide food for everybody, but it is really nice to see people, communicate with people, be able to walk through and see fresh local food for people to buy,” Walker said.

Some of the fresh produce available at the market

The farmer’s market is actively promoting safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing to keep everyone safe, Walker said. Walker said they are following the guidelines established by the governor and Monongalia County Health Department. So far, she said, the public has been patient and responded positively to the reopening process.

Walker said so many people use the market and that it is a community, so she and others who run the market are happy to be back providing local produce to the public.

“Come out and support us,” Walker said. “We’re super excited to be here.”

According to the market’s website, it will be open every Saturday, throughout the summer, from 8:30 to noon.