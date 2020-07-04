Morgantown Farmers Market takes place with SNAP tokens and senior vouchers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The weekly Morgantown Farmers Market took place without a hitch on Saturday morning, with all the regular produce for sale.

The market was allowing seniors to use Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers, which are now being distributed to all 55 counties in West Virginia, according to a West Virginia Division of Agriculture (WVDA) press release. Vouchers are distributed by the WVDA through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and they can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

“We do accept senior vouchers,” Morgantown Market Manager Ayron Walker said. “And if you are able to do senior vouchers you’re supposed to go to the senior center and figure that out, then each individual vendor will take the vouchers from you.”

According to the WVDA release, seniors must be 60 or older and must meet certain requirements they can learn about through senior centers.

SNAP/EBT tokens

Another program in place at Saturday’s Farmers Market, was the token program for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which used to be referred to as food stamps.

“So what we do is we allow for EBT, which is their card that they get on the SNAP to have a transaction to get tokens that kind of creates a common currency among the vendors,” Walker said. “But then we also do the double bucks program, which we double it up to $20. If the participant comes in and purchases $30, we will give them an additional $20 in which 10 of that is for fruits and vegetables and the other 10 is can mainly purchase everything here except for plants that produce produce.”

Walker continued and said that SNAP recipients “really enjoy” the program, especially on a day like Saturday, which was at the start of the month.

“At the beginning of the month most people get their SNAP benefits so we see an influx of SNAP participants at the beginning of the month. We really love it as a Farmers Market, we really love to reach that community. And people have been really receptive especially since many counties in West Virginia gave kids EBT cards and we’re seeing an influx of that at the market.”

Walker said they have been using the SNAP token program for a few years and that they plan on doing so for the foreseeable future.

Although the start of the month brought an influx of SNAP recipients, Walker said the number of shoppers at the Farmers Market is a little down compared to most years. She said she understands that is due to the fact that the country is still in the middle of a pandemic and there is a 100 person at a time max capacity for the market.

“We’re still taking preorders, so if people still don’t feel walking around the market, we do encourage that still,” Walker said. “We are still seeing people coming out and supporting us, which we appreciate, but we’re always encouraging more people to come out and see what the vendors have to offer especially because produce is definitely coming more into season. We have tomatoes and cucumbers now, so we’re hoping more people come out to get the fresh stuff.”