Morgantown Fire Department accepting applications

News
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department is currently accepting applications to fill vacant positions.

Candidates must be between ages 18-35 years old, a U.S. citizen for three years, have a valid license, and must posses a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Applicants also must provide a physical release form completed by a physician on the day of the agility test.

“Becoming a firefighter is a great responsibility with a rewarding outcome. Being a firefighter is more than just a career,” said Fire Chief Mark Caravasos. “We welcome people from all walks of life who want to join our team in protecting the residents of our community.”

Anyone interested can pick up an application in the city clerk’s office or download it from their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories