Morgantown Fire Department accepting applications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department is currently accepting applications to fill vacant positions.

Candidates must be between ages 18-35 years old, a U.S. citizen for three years, have a valid license, and must posses a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Applicants also must provide a physical release form completed by a physician on the day of the agility test.

“Becoming a firefighter is a great responsibility with a rewarding outcome. Being a firefighter is more than just a career,” said Fire Chief Mark Caravasos. “We welcome people from all walks of life who want to join our team in protecting the residents of our community.”

Anyone interested can pick up an application in the city clerk’s office or download it from their website.