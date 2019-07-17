Morgantown Fire Department responds to apartment fire following fireworks accident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Wednesday morning following a fireworks accident.

According to a release from the Morgantown Fire Department, firefighters received a call for a fire at an apartment located in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Morgantown at 11:50 a.m.

Upon arriving on scene, firefighters said they discovered a small fire in the eave area of the porch. The cause of the fire was an accident involving fireworks, according to the release.

Firefighters said one person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Fire crews remained on scene for approximately 45 minutes, according to the release. Firefighters said the Morgantwon Fire Marshals Division handled the investigation and damage to the apartment is estimated to be under $500.