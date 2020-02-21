Morgantown firefighter celebrates retirement after 21 years of service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Firefighter First Class Jimmy Lipscomb, dedicated his life to helping others.

Since he was a teenager, Lipscomb volunteered at a local fire department outside of Morgantown before beginning his twenty-one year run with the Morgantown Fire Department.

“You become a close knit family, you grow up with them, you watch some of them come up through the ranks and like I said, they’re family. You rely just as much on them as you do your wife, your sisters, your brothers, they’re a second family,” said Lipscomb.

Friends, family, and co-workers gathered to celebrate the hard work and dedication he has provided the city of Morgantown for more than two decades.

“It’s always hard to lose a senior guy, it’s nice to see him move on. It is a younger department these days so, to lose a senior guy with the skills and the knowledge that he has, it definitely leaves a big hole. He’s one of the guys you can always count on for anything. He’s been doing this since he was a teenager so he takes a tremendous amount of knowledge with him, however he has passed a lot of that knowledge on to many of us,” said Lieutenant Mark Thalman.

Firefighter First Class Jimmy Lipsomb has not only dedicated his time and service to the city of Morgantown, but has also helped with hurricane relief in New Orleans and has volunteered to fight wildfires out west.