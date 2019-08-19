Morgantown firefighters respond to structure fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire at a residence on Monongalia Avenue in Morgantown on Friday morning, according to a press release issued by the Morgantown Fire Department on Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a confirmed structure fire at 8:34 a.m. on Friday, according to the release. The release stated that upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke venting from the building and called for a 2nd Alarm response. Firefighters said they were able to bring the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

The fire caused interior damages to the residence estimated at $60,000, according to the release. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The release stated that investigators from the Morgantown Fire Deparment believe the fire started in the kitchen on top of an electric stove. The investigators also believe the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature.