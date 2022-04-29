PHILADELPHIA – Several local athletes are competing at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia this week and the Morgantown girls track and field team is showing what it can do against competition from all over the country.

The MHS girls 4×800 relay team finished fifth in the championship of America. The team set a new all-time state record of 9:18.17.

Relay members include Irene Riggs, Lea Hatcher, Amelia Summers and Jenn O’Palko.

The team qualified for the championships after finishing second in its heat of 18 teams on Thursday.

They are the first girls 4×800 relay team out of West Virginia to qualify and compete in the championship of America.

You can view the full results from the Penn Relays here.