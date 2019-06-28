Morgantown group fights proposed annexation

A group fighting a proposed annexation in Morgantown, submitted signatures Friday to the city clerk’s office. Former Morgantown Mayor Jim Manilla is leading the charge for F.A.I.R.-which stands for “forced annexation isn’t right.”

The annexation would add 3.83 square miles to the city, affecting 12,830 residents.

Manilla said they have some unanswered questions about the proposal.

“You know, there was no thought of doing it by referendum, let the people decide. That’s one thing. We’ve got, we’ve got a lot of questions. One is, you know, why did they leave Mylan out? Mylan is like a little island in the middle. We’d like that answered also.”

The comment period will end Sunday. The city clerk’s office is looking into what to do next on its end.