Morgantown High School students receive free haircuts for the holidays from local barber

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School students, staff and faculty had the chance to receive free haircuts from a local barber on Monday.

A barber from Classic Cutz and 2019 MHS graduate Nathanael Riffon said he was there to cut as many people’s hair as possible. The goal Riffon said was to help others for the holidays.

“It was just to help out people who cannot afford a haircut and to give back to the school I went to and to help Classic Cutz’s name get out there a little more,” Riffon said.

Event flyer

Riffon also took donations to give to Mohigans Helping Mohigans, a school-run organization that helps students with food, counseling, and clothing among other services. He said it felt good to see some old classmates, teachers, and friends but also do that while helping.

One of the nine people Riffon serviced was Preston Fox a MHS senior who said he will now start going to get his haircut by Riffon because he liked his haircut and the event.

“It means a lot,” Fox said. “I gave him a little tip because I think he deserves it but it just means a lot for him to come out here and giving free haircuts.”