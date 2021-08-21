Morgantown Magnificat holds prayer breakfast

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Magnificat welcomed women from all over West Virginia for their quarterly event. 

On Saturday, over 60 women came together at St. John’s University Parish Hall for a prayer breakfast. 

Four times a year the group gets together and features a different keynote speaker.  

Dr. Wanda Fanz was this event’s keynote speaker. Organizers said Covid disrupted some of their previous events but now it’s wonderful to be back. 

“I just think people are grateful to be able to come and gather again,” Pat Higginbotham, coordinator of Morgantown Magnificat Our Lady of Grace chapter, said.  “We’re social beings and it’s important for our mental health our spiritual health and our physical health.” 

The next quarterly event will be in October. 

Magnificat is an international ministry that helps women come more open to the holy spirit.

