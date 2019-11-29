Morgantown Mall to give $1,000 to charity through contest spreading acts of kindness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Mall is giving one lucky shopper a chance to win $1,000 for the charity of their choice this holiday season.

The mall is doing so through their Gift Kindness contest that encourages shoppers to be kind and charitable this holiday season. Mall-goers can choose a tag from the wall of 125 of them, all of which have a random act of kindness on them, to take part.

“You pick a tag off the wall here, ‘such as donate food to your local food bank’,” Mia Mahalko the mall’s marketing coordinator said. “And what you do is tag the photo on an Instagram post, the photo of you completing this act of kindness, and tag the Morgantown Mall, as well as following them and tagging the charity of your choice and when you do this, you’re entered to win a thousand dollar donation to any charity of your choice.”

Wall of tags for Gift of Kindness contest

Mahalko said the contest had been running for a few years, has been getting better every year and that this year would be the best so far. She said as Goodwill Ambassador in the community, they wanted to spread the spirit of giving this holiday season.

The contest ends Dec. 27, the winner will be announced January 2020 and tags will be replaced as they are taken away, Mahalko said. The wall of tags is located near JCPenney and the Play Area of the mall.

“I think it’s important for us to try to bring our community together and get everybody in the spirit of giving during this holiday season and give back to our local donations as well, our local charities,” Mahalko said.

For more additional information or details on this contest, Mahalko said to visit their website.