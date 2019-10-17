Morgantown man accused of shooting girlfriend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been arrested after deputies said he shot his girlfriend in her shoulder.

On Tuesday, October 15, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Cassville-Mt. Morris Road in Monongalia County for a reported victim of a gunshot wound, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said that upon arrival, they located the female victim, who had an apparent gunshot wound to her right shoulder. Deputies also said the woman had blood on her clothes and coming from her nose. The woman refused to tell deputies what had happened, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they then performed a sweep of the woman’s residence and observed a blood trail from the front door to the bedroom. Deputies also observed a handgun on the bed, according to the complaint. The residence was then secured, pending a search warrant, deputies said.

Richard Shahan Jr.

Deputies then interviewed the woman’s boyfriend, Richard Shahan Jr., 45, of Morgantown, who admitted to shooting the victim. Shahan first stated that he was attempting to get the gun from her, then changed his story to say that he tried to kill her, according the complaint.

Deputies said neighbors on scene advised that Shahan told the victim “Tell them I didn’t shoot you,” prior to police arrival.

Shahan has been charged with malicious assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012.