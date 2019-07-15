Morgantown man appears in federal court following drug and gun indictments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man appeared in federal court, Monday, on drug and firearms charges after being indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury sitting in Clarksburg , United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Derrick Morris, 32 of Morgantown, is charged with one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base,” one count of “Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Offense,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Morris is accused of distributing “crack” cocaine in Monongalia County in November 2018. Morris, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a previous conviction, is also accused of having a .22 caliber rifle and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol during the alleged drug offense.

Morris faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug offense, at least five years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm during a drug crime charge, and up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble presided over Monday’s hearing.