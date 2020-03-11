Morgantown man sentenced to federal prison in drug distribution case near WVU

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for drug distribution near West Virginia University, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ronald Bowser, 37 of Morgantown, was sentenced, by U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh, to 18 months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin in Proximity to a Protected Location” in August 2019. Bowers admitted to selling heroin near West Virginia University in July 2018, Powell’s office said.

Bowser was one of six people from north central West Virginia and Michigan indicted in June 2019, as part of the drug distribution ring.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated Bowser’s case.