Morgantown names new Director of Development Services

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is pleased to announce that Rickie Yeager has been hired as the new Director of Development Services. Yeager will start in the position on Monday, March 15.

“As the major population and employment center in North Central West Virginia, the City of Morgantown is poised for long-term growth and development,” Yeager said in a press release. “I very much appreciate the opportunity being afforded to me to serve the community as its next Director of Development Services and I look forward to working with the leadership team, public officials, and community stakeholders to implement their vision and goals for the community.”

Morgantown Municipal Building

According to the release, Yeager, who holds a dual master’s degree in City and Regional Planning and Geography from The Ohio State University, was selected out of a pool of 35 candidates.

Since 2014, he has worked as the Development Director for the City of Parkersburg. During his time there, Yeager worked with local officials to develop new programs and initiatives to encourage reinvestment in the community and business retention, attraction, and expansion. He collaborated with local and state development officials to champion economic growth and development opportunities. Before that, Yeager worked as the City Planner for the City of Parkersburg.

“We’re really excited to have Rickie join our team,” City Manager Kim Haws said in the release. “He has all the necessary tools to be very successful in this position. His experience in planning, economic growth and development, and infrastructure improvements were of particular interest to me, and I believe they will greatly benefit the City of Morgantown.”