Morgantown NOW hosts voting rights centennial kick-off

STAR CITY, W.Va. – The Morgantown Chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) and the League of Women Voters held an open house to kick off the year-long celebration of the passage of the 19th amendment.

The event brought people together from all over the Morgantown and Monongalia County communities including people from other organizations. League of Women Voters said the passage of the 19th amendment is important and was passed in 1920 after many hard-fought years for women’s rights to vote.

“Our concern today is that a lot of women still don’t use that opportunity. The percentage of women who vote especially in West Virginia is really low,” said Vicki Conner, President of the Women’s League of Voters.

Both organizations hope to encourage more women to vote through its celebrations. They are planning a march in the West Virginia University homecoming parade showing support for women’s rights.