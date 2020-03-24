Morgantown Parking Authority is offering free parking amid Stay-at-Home order

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Parking Authority is offering free parking in an effort to support its residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

The parking authority saw this as an opportunity to keep its employees and Morgantown residents safe.

The free parking includes all metered spaces, lots and garages until the stay at home order is lifted by Governor Jim Justice.

To further combat the disease in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice issued a Stay-at-Home Order on March 23, 2020. This is meant to direct all West Virginia residents to stay home and limit time outside of their homes unless it’s for an essential need.

The West Virginia Division of Health & Human Resources has a summary of the stay-at-home order along with frequently asked questions and answers. It also includes a list of essential businesses that will continue to be in operation during the order.