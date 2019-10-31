Morgantown PD in search of new hires

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is looking to hire entry-level officers.

In a workshop with city council members earlier in the month, Police Chief Ed Preston said there were many needs his department had– but that many of those would be satisfied if his department had more officers.

The department, Preston said has four officers retiring before the year’s end leaving a gap in the force that is often stretched thin.

According to their website, MPD is accepting applications, until November 1 for the police officer entry-level civil service exam that will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. There is a $25 fee due with each application.

Requirements, according to their site, include the following:

Must be 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age at the time of application.

Must be a citizen of the United States for 3 years.

High School Diploma or GED.

Must establish and maintain a permanent residence within a fifteen (15) nautical air-mile radius of 300 Spruce Street, Morgantown, West Virginia, within 90 days of notification of permanent status.

In addition, candidates must successfully complete all the following:

Physical Agility Test

Written Police Skills Test

Background Investigation

Polygraph Examination

Drug Testing

Medical Examinations

Vision Test

Psychological Examinations

Personal Interview

To find out about benefits and more, visit the MPD site.