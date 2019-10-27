Morgantown Police Dept. assists in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department participated in the national prescription drug take back day, Saturday.

Two Morgantown Kroger stores hosted the drug take back, with officers stationed at the Earl Core Road and Patteson Drive locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People with unused, expired and unwanted prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs were able to bring the medications to the drop-off spots for safe disposal.

The event is held nationwide twice a year and sponsored by the DEA, offering the public a way to safely dispose of drugs, all while keeping the drugs from ending up in the wrong hands.