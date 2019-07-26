Morgantown police investigate unattended death in Sabraton

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police have started an investigation after a body was found along Deckers Creek, in the Sabraton area, Thursday.

Around 4:45 p.m., Morgantown police officers were called to the scene, which is behind the 1900 block of Hunters Way (Sheetz, SpringHill Suites area).



Witnesses told detectives that the person was alive within two hours of when they were found dead, according to a news release.

Investigators do not believe there are any apparent signs of foul play, but it is the Morgantown Police Department’s policy to treat all unattended deaths as a homicide until proven otherwise, Chief Ed Preston said.

Officers have not yet confirmed the person’s identity. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detectives Division at 304-284-7454.