Morgantown Police respond to road hazard at I-68/I-79 junction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is currently on scene at the I-68/I-79 junction to remove construction materials blocking part of the roadway.

A load of concrete rebar and other construction material is currently blocking part of the roadway at mile marker 1 of the I-68/I-79 junction as a result of the traffic incident, Morgantown Chief of Police Ed Preston announced just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Preston said heavy equipment is in route to help clear the roadway. The Mogantown Police Department are asking drivers to avoid the area and said delays are probable

