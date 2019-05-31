Morgantown Police search for large python loose in Sabraton area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are on the lookout for something out of the ordinary: A large python.

According to a press release sent by the Morgantown Police Department, a 15-foot-long, 4 inch in diameter python escaped from its enclosure in a truck traveling through the Sabraton area.

The truck’s driver stopped when he saw the snake had escaped, but when he exited the vehicle, the snake made its way into the woods and climbed a tree, according to the press release.

The python was last seen in a tree near Listravia Avenue near the Sheetz, and police ask residents to call 911 if they notice the snake, and that extra caution be taken with children and small animals in the area.