Morgantown Running hosts annual “4 on the 4th” run

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – While some sleep in and to get rest and relaxation on holidays, others get off to a running start.

Morgantown running hosted their annual “4 on the 4th” race. The 4-mile loop course took runners on a scenic tour around downtown Morgantown.

The ninth annual race had around 300 people participating. Race organizers said that before covid hit they had more people come out and they are slowly seeing those number come back.

“We had about 200 pre-registered but usually the day of we have 50 to 100,” Heather Cleary, race director, said. “I think it’s a good way to start your morning and it just puts everyone in a good mood. Everybody has a good time and it’s perfect weather today.”

The race also had dietitians nearby to give their expert advice on staying healthy.

“It’s all about, fueling your tank so to speak,” Katina Sayers, nutritionist, said. “Whenever they say ‘you are what you eat’, this is where you talk about sports nutrition and the performance where you can really see that the better you eat, probably the better results that you will get.”

“You want to hydrate your body before, during and after the race to help recover and run faster,” Robert Kaschak, hydration specialist, said. “So, we tell you to take two ounces of water every 20 minutes that’ll keep your body hydrated. If you’re going to be training for a half marathon or a marathon, drink at 20 eat at 40. You want to eat some sugar or some carbohydrates after an hour to make sure you have the proper, sugar and carbohydrates to burn.”

Morgantown Running hosts three annual races throughout the year. They have the Fourth of July “4 on the 4th“, Halloween half race in October and the turkey trot in November.