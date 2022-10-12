MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One school in Morgantown underwent an active threat exercise Wednesday morning. St. Francis de Sales Central Catholic School had the exercise to evaluate their response in case an incident were to occur on or near the school’s campus.

School Principal Arthur Moore says trainings like this are vital to keeping students safe in the face of a potential threat.

“At the end of the day I mean, while we’re a high achieving school and parents send their kids here obviously for the faith component. When they drop their kids off in the morning, they want to know that when they drive to work that their kid is safe here,” Principal Arthur Moore said.

Multiple organizations assisted with the exercise including Monongalia EMS, the West Virginia State Police, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, Monongalia County Emergency Management and more.