Morgantown self-guided tour gives artists chance to present work

Bryn Perrott demonstrates to visitors how she makes prints.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four locations, several artists and all types of art.

The Mo’Town Self Guided Tour gave residents the chance to view art on display at their own pace art over the course of two days. There were four host artists that either hosted their portion out of their home or studio.

“It’s about community over competition and bringing artists together and bringing in other artists and just have a really awesome art event,” Lisa Giuliani said.

Giuliani is a potter and jewelry maker, who runs Lock House Studio, and she said she was excited to be part of the tour. She admitted that she was surprised by the number of people who participated in the tour. Giuliani says she expected a small turn out and for people to only a portion of the sites.

“I didn’t really have a whole lot of expectations,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect but people have come and they’ve had their punch cards and they’re super excited to go on the rest of the tour and we had no idea how many people would go to all the stops.”

Giuliani, like other host artists, also displayed work from visiting artists. One of those visiting artists was Bella Weinstein from Richmond, Virginia, who manufactures women’s workwear through her company Handy Ma’am Goods.

Bella Weinstein stands in front of her workwear products for women.

“It’s pretty much just me and an assistant in Richmond and then we work with manufacturers in L.A., so I wouldn’t consider them ‘staff’ but there’s a bigger team I guess that makes it all happen,” she said.

Weinstein said her fellow artists, on the tour, had shown a lot of interest, but that was to be expected. She too said she did not know what to expect and that she was happy with the interest people, who never knew her work existed, had shown.

She was there as a visiting artist, hosted by her friend Bryn Perrot who’s an independent artist specializing in printmaking and wood carving. Perrott said she was initially a little nervous about being a host because she was worried the event would be boring.

However, she said she believed that everyone who had stopped by had enjoyed themselves.

“It’s been really great, like and very nice to meet new people, who you might not even meet in the community so I think it’s been pretty significant.”