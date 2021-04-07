Morgantown tests voting machines for upcoming Municipal Election

MORGANTOWN W.Va – The City of Morgantown is making its final preparations for the upcoming Municipal Election on April 27.



The City Clerk’s Office held a public voting machine test on Wednesday. In accordance with West Virginia state law, electronic voting machines must be tested before the election to make sure it correctly counts votes and processes ballots.



Nine people cast their test ballots.



“It’s important to test the tabulating equipment. We have folks here who are just participating. They’re casting their ballot. We had nine folks vote. At the end we could see the tabulation that nine folks did vote,” Christine Wade, Morgantown City Clerk said.

The Morgantown City Council election will be Tuesday April 27.