Morgantown Theatre Company presented “Matilda the Musical” over the weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 1990s classic film was re-enacted at the Morgantown Metropolitan Theater over the weekend by the Morgantown Theatre Company.

The group performed different scenes from the movie Matilda and included many songs throughout their performance, keeping the audience engaged and entertained each show.

The cast also featured key roles in the film, including Miss Trunchbull, Miss Honey, and Harry Wormwood.

Morgantown Theatre Company provides children the opportunity to explore their creative side by acting, singing, and dancing.

The group also teaches kids behind the scenes activities, such as prop design, lighting, and performance directing.