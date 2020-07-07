Morgantown to introduce new ‘Smart Card’ parking meter option

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Parking Authority (MPA) has announced that over the next few weeks it will replace 510 parking meters throughout the downtown area and install a new Smart Card Payment option.

This is according to a press release from the City which also stated that the cards will be reusable and can be purchased and loaded at the MPA office.

“The new software in the updated parking meters will allow individuals to load money onto a card at our office to use at the meter,” Morgantown Parking Authority Director Dana McKenzie said in the release. “This way, people will spend less time searching for change in their cars and more time doing what they came downtown to do.”

The Smart Card will allow customers to load a dollar amount, up to $100, to use at the meters. All the new meters will still accept coins and work with the ParkMobile app, but will not accept credit cards.