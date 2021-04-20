Morgantown, University and Buckhannon-Upshur wrestlers place at State Wrestling Tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Ten local wrestlers in Class-AAA placed third through sixth at the state wrestling tournament on Tuesday.

Buckhannon-Upshur had five wrestlers place in the top six.

In the 113 weight class, Aiden Wilson lost his match by a 9-7 decision and finished in fourth place for the Bucs.

Liam Garcia, a freshman at BU, also lost his match by a 5-2 decision and placed sixth for the Bucs in the 120 weight class.

Tucker Hurst won his match by a 5-0 decision to place fifth in the 126 weight class for BU.

Breagan Pearson finished in third place for the highest placement for the BU wrestling team this season at the state tournament with a win by a 5-0 decision.

In the 160 weight class, John Bohnsack was pinned and finished in sixth place for the Bucs.

University had a good day on the mat as well with four wrestlers placing in the top six along with two wrestlers set to compete in the state championship bouts.

Mason Pauley (145 weight class) won his match by fall in one minute to win third fifth for the Hawks.

In the 160 wight class, Elijah Wellings-Osha lost by a 4-2 decision finishing in fourth place for UHS.

Dakota Hagedorn placed third for the Hawks after his win by a 7-1 decision.

And Corbin Turney pinned his opponent in .40 seconds to win fifth place in the 285 weight class for UHS.

Morgantown’s lone wrestler who placed in the top six is Garrett Spohn. Spohn lost his match 16-0 in a tech fall and finished in sixth place for the Mohigans.

As stated above, two UHS wrestlers will compete for a state title in Dom Parker and Luca Felix. The Championship bouts are set to start at 6:30 p.m.

For the full AAA bracket, click here.