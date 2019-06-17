Morgantown Vet Center celebrates 40 years

Vet Centers were established by Congress back in 1979.

The Vet Center Program is celebrating 40 years. Centers across the nation are holding open houses for local veterans, including in Morgantown.

Today, there are more then 300 Vet Center locations nationwide, including nine in West Virginia.

“It was started by Vietnam veterans, for Vietnam veterans. The program was so successful that the VA expanded the program nationally to encompass services for military sexual trauma counseling, readjustment counseling and bereavement counseling,” said Brandon Gregory, Veterans Outreach Specialist.

Dorsey Sapp is a veteran that served in the army. He attends groups regularly at the Morgantown Vet Center.

“And if I miss that, it’s like I’m just not set right for the rest of the week. Just making contact with those people. Talking to them. It’s you know, over 20 years I’ve seen them,” said Sapp.

Sapp served in Vietnam.

“I wouldn’t trade the experience for a million dollars, and you couldn’t pay me one million dollars to do it again,” said Sapp.

Many local veterans filled the Morgantown Vet Center on Monday for the 40-year anniversary celebration.

“Today [Monday], we see veterans still from World War II and all the way forward today to the post 9/11 conflicts. We want to open our doors to the community, to family members, and share the story of the Vet Center Program with those that may not know what we do,” said Brandon Gregory.