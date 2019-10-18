Morgantown Walmart holds grand re-opening after store remodel

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Walmart Supercenter, off of Interstate 68, exit 1 held a grand re-opening ceremony Friday following a remodel of the store.

Pickup Tower

The renovations include the installation of a 16-foot high Pickup Tower, which allows customers to quickly pick up online orders from the large vending machine.

The electronics department now includes displays that give customers the opportunity to try out devices before buying them.

Electronics Department

The grocery layout was also changed and includes a new deli counter, hot case and produce tables.

The inside and outside of the store were painted, signs lighting and flooring were replaced and new shelves and fixtures were installed. A new family restroom was also installed.

The renovations allowed for an increase in the number of products in the home, pets, sporting goods and hardware departments, according to the press release.

The effort was part of Walmart’s plans to spend $31 million in stores across West Virginia in 2019, officials said.

“Nearly every department in this store was refreshed in one way or another and our customers will notice the exciting updates as soon as they walk through the door,” said Market Manager Jerry Jolliff.

Other upgrades have already happened or will happen soon at the store. It began using the company’s FAST Unloader earlier this year, one of 23 stores in West Virginia to get the high-tech device. It’s also one of 19 West Virginia stores that will be receiving an autonomous floor scrubber. The store expects to get its scrubber next month. The store has also offered grocery pickup service since 2017, a service that will be expanded to eight other stores in the state by the end of the year.

During a re-grand opening ceremony held Friday, the store awarded a total of $2,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations including the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

