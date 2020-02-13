Morgantown woman gets federal probation in Michigan to Mon County drug operation case

News
Posted: / Updated:
GAVEL FLAG_1529520325023.jpg.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County woman was sentenced Thursday, on a federal drug distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Katina Sabatino, 26 of Morgantown, to two years probation for her role in a drug distribution operation,

Sabatino, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Device” in February 2019. Sabatino admitted to using a phone to assist with distributing controlled substances in April 2018 in Monongalia County, Powell said.

Sabatino was one of 17 people indicted on various federal drug charges in September 2018 stemming from an investigation into a drug ring that stretched from Michigan to West Virginia.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories