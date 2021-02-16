Morgantown’s Dave Tallman has group of senior leaders who know the little things matter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School boys basketball head coach Dave Tallman hadn’t left the locker room prior to the start of Tuesday’s practice, yet his players were already in motion.

The varsity squad led the way, making sure players in both blue (varsity) and red (junior varsity/freshman) players got their stretching done early.

Both groups were getting some warm-up shots in when their head coach appeared, and told his team to put the balls down in order for them to warm up.

“We have great senior leadership with Carson Poffenberger, Luke Bechtel, Xavier Pryor and Cam Rice,” said Tallman. “I was down in the locker room and came up, and if you saw, I said let’s warm up and they said, ‘Coach we’ve already warmed up, we’re ready.’ So, that’s the great thing. We’ve got four extra coaches on the floor this year for sure.”

It’s small things like that that could help take this team to the top of Quad-A this season.

“They know what the warm-up is. They know what the stretches are. So, it’s nice to be able to come into practice and not have to take them through those types of things,” said Tallman.

Tallman also mentioned that Poffenberger is likely in the best basketball shape of anyone on the team, which is certainly high praise considering that the Mohigans head coach has multiple college-level athletes on his team.

We’ll take a closer look at the Morgantown boys and girls basketball teams as the season draws near.

High school girls basketball teams begin competition, along with swimming and wrestling teams, on March 3, with boys basketball teams getting started on March 5.