Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher inks with Penn State XC and track and field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher signed with the Penn State University cross country and track and field programs.

Hatcher has had quite the successful running career with the Mohigans.

She posted a top 10 finish at the State cross country meet in each of her four seasons including an individual state championship and three team titles.

Hatcher was also invited to run in the Nike Cross Country Nationals in Portland, Oregon as well as being named the WV Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019.

Hatcher had multiple Division I offers including Oklahoma State and NC State but Penn State like home.

“My biggest thing was always to just make sure that I felt at home. Getting to know the coaches really well and meeting the team is also a big thing for me because you’ll be spending a lot of time with them. Definitely just getting comfortable with them and feeling it out,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher also touched on her time with the Mohigans.



“I feel like I’ve been pretty lucky. Ever since I got on the team, I’ve had a great experience. I feel like we’ve just grown every single year and every year we get new girls and it’s just a different experience every single year. It just kind of gives you some practice to meet different people and just kind of working together and everything. It’s been really nice,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher has one final track and field season at Morgantown High before trading royal blue in for the old blue and white at Penn State.