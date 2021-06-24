Most dangerous 100 days for teen drivers under way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Teenage driving dangers are at an all-time high.

The period from Memorial Day until Labor Day marks the most dangerous 100 days for teenager driving. Teen traffic fatalities spike by 21% during that time. Experts estimate that 1,200 young people will die on our roads this summer.

“The reason for that is because teens are out of school,” Michelle Anderson, director of operations of The National Road Safety Foundation, said. “Not only are they out of school but they are also looking to go to the beach, going to the park with their friends, we have more daylight for driving during our summer months and it’s so important that they know and understand that this is the most riskiest time for them.”

But the National Road Safety Foundation has partnered with Students Against Destructive Decisions, SADD, to help make this the saftest summer ever.

Experts said getting teens to drive safer, all starts with adults.

“It’s so important that we as adults, as parents, that we make sure that we’re modeling safe behavior behind the wheel because what we do behind the wheel is more than likely that our teen drivers are going to do,” Anderson said. “So, make sure that you buckle up as soon as you get in the vehicle. Make sure that you’re making all of the adjustments in your vehicle that you need to make to the mirrors to the temperature gauges and put away your device. When your teens see you practicing that they’re again more than likely going to do the same thing behind the wheel.”

And for teen drivers, that advice still applies, and then some.

“We give those same tips to teen drivers however one other thing we like to encourage teen drivers is to make sure that you are very understanding of the graduated driver license in laws in your state. You may not be able to drive your brother or your sister to that softball game, you may not be able to drive after 10 p.m. The only way that you are going to know that is if you know your GDL laws, your graduated driver licensing laws in your state. So that is so important, and it will defiantly help to keep you safe on the road.”

To find more resources for teen safety driving visit SADD’s “Passport to Safe Driving” booklet.